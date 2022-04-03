Foster Group Earns First Place in the Investment Category in 2022 Best of B2B Contest For the second year in a row, Foster Group has received first place in the Investment Company category in Omaha's B2B Magazine 2022 Best of B2B Contest. The contest asks readers of B2B Magazine to vote for Omaha-area businesses that they consider the best in the city for the services and products they provide in their respective field. Foster Group is a SEC-regulated fiduciary that offers clients a full complement of financial services including investment management for individuals and institutions, qualified retirement plan consulting and design, and advanced financial planning services. Visit www.fostergrp.com for more information. Disclosure: Best of B2B results were tabulated from ballots sent in from the December 2021/January 2022 issue of B2B. Foster Group has not paid fees to B2B or B2B Omaha to receive or promote this rating. Third-party ratings from publications do not guarantee future investment success.