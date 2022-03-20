Foster Group Announces Addition of Stacie Neussendorfer to the Owner's List Foster Group is pleased to announce Stacie Neussendorfer, Senior Lead Advisor, as one of six employees added to the owner's list. The company is deeply committed to helping ensure the Financial Lives of those they serve are Truly Cared For� in the long run. Foster Group's ownership is broadly held over three generations, now totaling 23 owners, and provides clients with stability and confidence, knowing the firm is focused on remaining independently owned. Neussendorfer joined Foster Group in 2018. With more than 20 years of experience in estate planning and wealth management, she has a passion for working with clients to design financial solutions that reflect their personal values surrounding wealth and the legacy they desire to leave behind. She is a Certified Financial Planner and has earned the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy� designation. Foster Group is a SEC-regulated fiduciary that offers clients a full complement of financial services including investment management for individuals and institutions, qualified retirement plan consulting and design, and advanced financial planning services. For four consecutive years, Foster Group has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award which is presented to organizations that have proven their ability to achieve exceptionally high levels of workplace engagement by investing in their people. Foster Group was also recognized in the 2021 CNBC FA 100 list which ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE INFORMATION at www.fostergrp.com/disclosures. A copy of our written disclosure Brochure as set forth on Part 2A of Form ADV is available at http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.