Foundation One Bank Foundation One Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Lynn Paul to President/Chief Operating Officer. Paul having over 30 years of banking experience, has been with the Bank since February of 2019 serving as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. She brings substantial experience and leadership in the areas of Finance, Retail, Operations, IT and Human Resource Management. She has a long history of community service, including past president of the LaVista Community Foundation, LaVista Chamber, member of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce and served on several Boards and Committees throughout her tenure in banking. "We could not be more excited to promote Lynn to this position. She brings great passion and professionalism that continues to enhance the culture for our employees, customers, and shareholders" said Foundation One Chairman/CEO Randal Burns. I am confident that she will continue to lead an already great financial institution into the future. About Foundation One Bank Foundation One Bank established in January of 2009, currently has a diverse group of over eighty-five investors who represent a variety of industries and business interests, including investments, real estate, accounting, medicine, engineering, and manufacturing. Foundation One has an experienced Executive Management Team to lead the bank in areas of lending, operations, retail, and mortgage lending. Our belief is that a bank should be a place where the customer is valued and appreciated. It is a business where financial solutions are created to enhance our customer needs.