Foundation One Bank Foundation One Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Molly B. Merrell to Senior Vice President-Retail Lending and CRA Officer. Merrell joined Foundation One Bank in August of 2014 and has over 18 years of experience in the banking industry. Ms. Merrell holds a B.A. from Hastings College, is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the March of Dimes - Nebraska Market. "We could not be more excited to promote Molly to this position. She brings great passion and professionalism that continues to enhance the culture for our employees, customers, and shareholders," said Lynn Paul, Foundation One Bank President/COO. "I am confident that she will continue to lead an already great financial institution into the future." About Foundation One Bank: Foundation One Bank, established in January of 2009, currently has a diverse group of over eighty-five investors who represent a variety of industries and business interests, including investments, real estate, accounting, medicine, engineering, and manufacturing. Foundation One has an experienced Executive Management Team to lead the bank in areas of lending, operations, retail, and mortgage lending. Our belief is that a bank should be a place where the customer is valued and appreciated. It is a business where financial solutions are created to enhance our customer needs.