Frankel Zacharia Promotes Downey to Partner Jordan Downey, CPA, joined Frankel Zacharia in 2011, graduating from the University of Nebraska, Omaha in 2007. He then went on to earn a Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University in 2018. Downey serves as a member on the UNO Accounting Advisory Board and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Nebraska Society of CPAs (NSCPA). Downey serves businesses in a variety of industries including real estate, construction, manufacturing, and transportation. His focus is assisting closely held businesses and their owners in navigating the world of taxation, personal finance, business planning, and financial reporting. In addition, he provides consulting on business mergers and acquisitions, multi-state taxation, international tax compliance, and estate tax planning. Frankel Zacharia, LLC, has been providing tax, financial statement, accounting and technology services to companies and individuals since 1959.
