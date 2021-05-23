Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel C. Pauley as partner at the Firm. Daniel joins Fraser Stryker's established business and corporate law, and trust and estate planning practice groups. Daniel has spent the last 10 years counseling business owners on legal issues related to corporate and real estate transactions, business formation, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, trust and estate administration, and probate proceedings. A native of the Hastings, NE area, Daniel is a firm believer in giving back to the community and is an active member of several boards. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of business and corporate law, estate planning, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.