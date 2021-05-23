Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of M. Tyler Johnson as an associate attorney in their business and corporate, and intellectual property practice areas. Tyler started his law practice in 2018 when he graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. Prior to law school, Tyler received a B.A. in Economics and Finance, cum laude - from Wayne State College in 2014. While at Wayne State College, Tyler earned several academic collegiate awards. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of business and corporate law, estate planning, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.