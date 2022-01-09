Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the recent election of Emily A. Blomstedt to partner, effective January 1, 2022. "We are thrilled to welcome Emily Blomstedt as partner at Fraser Stryker PC LLO," said Michael Coyle, Fraser Stryker partner. Ms. Blomstedt focuses her practice on corporate transactional work, assists entrepreneurs and business leaders across a broad range of industries navigate complex legal challenges. Emily counsels her clients in the public, private and nonprofit sectors on contract drafting and negotiations, corporate compliance and governance, real estate transactions, business succession planning, and mergers and acquisitions. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of corporate, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.