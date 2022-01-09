Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the recent election of Emily A. Blomstedt to partner, effective January 1, 2022. "We are thrilled to welcome Emily Blomstedt as partner at Fraser Stryker PC LLO," said Michael Coyle, Fraser Stryker partner. Ms. Blomstedt focuses her practice on corporate transactional work, assists entrepreneurs and business leaders across a broad range of industries navigate complex legal challenges. Emily counsels her clients in the public, private and nonprofit sectors on contract drafting and negotiations, corporate compliance and governance, real estate transactions, business succession planning, and mergers and acquisitions. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of corporate, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Related to this story
Most Popular
ACCESSbank The Board of Directors of ACCESSbank has appointed Thomas Corrigan to the position of president and chief operating officer. Corrig…
Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Dwyer Arce Jill Batter Meaghan M. Gandy Gregory L. Grattan Caitlin M. Gustafson Jed J. H…
Baird Holm LLP Announces Three New Partners Baird Holm LLP is proud to announce that Hannah Fischer Frey, Mark J. Goldsmith, and Michael D. Sa…
Merrymakers Association is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its board of directors, Brandon Burns and Jill Goldstein.…
Severson Promoted to Pinnacle Bancorp COO Pinnacle Bancorp recently promoted Perry Severson to Chief Operating Officer. He manages and directs…
Eric Rausch Supports Scooter's Coffee Expansive Growth as Vice President of Distribution Supporting the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee, Eric…
Assurity names Jason Damme Director, Corporate Planning and Associate Actuary Assurity has promoted Jason Damme, FSA, MAAA to director, corpor…
Nina Rongisch Joins Outlook Enrichment as Fund Development Director Nina Rongisch recently became the director of fund development of Outlook …