Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of a new associate, Jonathon H. Latka, to the Firm's litigation, labor and employment, and business/corporate law practice areas. Jonathon Latka holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and received a B.A. in English and Political Science from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Jonathon received the CALI Excellence for the Future award in six law school classes. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

