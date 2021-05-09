Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate Jessica L. Weborg to the Firm's litigation practice area. She will be working on matters relating to insurance defense, personal injury, commercial trucking defense, and trust and estate litigation. A 2016 graduate of Creighton University School of Law, Jessica Weborg is passionate about the role she plays as a legal advocate for people and businesses in times of need. Jessica has spent over six years defending and leading civil litigation actions and related matters, including defending and reaching a number of successful automobile liability action settlements for a large insurance company. Jessica is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Iowa, and Montana. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.