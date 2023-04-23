Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Michael L. Rickert to the Firm's estate planning and probate, business succession planning, and corporate law practice areas. Michael joins the Firm with several years of experience advising individuals, families, farmers, ranchers, and business owners, through the estate and business succession planning process. Michael earned a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and is licensed to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded 125 years ago, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of estate planning, probate, business succession planning, corporate, employment law, litigation, intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.