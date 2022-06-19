Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Katherine A. (Katy) Rehan to the Firm's business and corporate practice, with a concentration on real estate, cybersecurity, data privacy, and intellectual property matters. Katy has over 10 years of experience counseling clients on transactional corporate matters for a variety of businesses, ranging from large franchise corporations to small startup entities. Katy graduated with a J.D. from Valparaiso University School of Law. Prior to law school, she earned two B.A. degrees in journalism and political science from the University of Iowa. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of corporate law, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.