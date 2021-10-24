 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
0 comments

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

  • 0
Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Shay P. Talbitzer as an associate attorney to their commercial litigation, products liability, and professional negligence practice areas. Shay started her law practice after graduating from Baylor Law School with a J.D. in 2014. Prior to law school, Shay received a B.A. in Psychology with minor in Sociology - high distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010. Shay was a four-year letter winner for the UNL Women's Soccer team and an ESPN CoSIDA Academic All-American. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, business and corporate law, estate planning, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Business

Mosaic

Jenniffer Fields LeDoux Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations at Mosaic Mosaic, a leading nonprofit provider of services for people …

Inside Business

Ag Processing Inc

AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF AG PRODUCTS Mark Sandeen Craig Pietig Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) to…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Er…

Union Bank and Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcom…

Inside Business

Hilgers Graben PLLC

HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS LINCOLN OFFICE, ADDS ATTORNEYS ADAM NYENHUIS, EVAN HALL AND SAMUEL SETTLE Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announ…

Inside Business

Curnes Financial Group

Curnes Financial Group welcomes Doug Thomas as an investment adviser Thomas has been in the investment business since 2011, when he joined his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert