Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of Shay P. Talbitzer as an associate attorney to their commercial litigation, products liability, and professional negligence practice areas. Shay started her law practice after graduating from Baylor Law School with a J.D. in 2014. Prior to law school, Shay received a B.A. in Psychology with minor in Sociology - high distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010. Shay was a four-year letter winner for the UNL Women's Soccer team and an ESPN CoSIDA Academic All-American. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, business and corporate law, estate planning, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
