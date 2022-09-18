Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Kristin M. Nalbach to the Firm's labor and employment, commercial litigation, and class action practice areas. Prior to starting with the Firm, Kristin was a Judicial Clerk for Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. at the Federal District Court for the District of Nebraska. Kristin graduated with a J.D., highest distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She received two undergraduate degrees, a B.S.B.A. in Economics and a B.A. in Spanish/Hispanic Studies, summa cum laude, from Creighton University. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, employment, corporate, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www. fraserstryker.com.