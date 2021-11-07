 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
0 comments

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

  • 0
Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce that Sarah M. Dempsey has joined the Firm's litigation practice group with a focus on commercial litigation, insurance defense and self-insured litigation, legal malpractice defense, professional negligence, personal injury/wrongful death, and commercial trucking defense. Sarah received the "Rising Star" award from the Nebraska Defense Counsel Association in 2015. Sarah graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law with a J.D. in 2012. Prior to law school, Sarah received a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University in 2009. Sarah is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Iowa, Arizona, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, business and corporate law, estate planning, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS DIRECTOR OF CREDIT ADMINISTRATION Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce that Jarryd Israel ha…

Baird Holm LLP
Inside Business

Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tos…

The Salvation Army
Inside Business

The Salvation Army

CATHERINE FRENCH MCGILL, DENISE NATALI-PAINE, S. SCOTT MOORE, AND SHAWN OSWALD JOIN THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD Catherine Fre…

Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Three New Attorneys Marshall T. Dean Patrick K. Kenney Chloe L. Kuehner Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Marsh…

Inside Business

Ag Processing Inc

AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF AG PRODUCTS Mark Sandeen Craig Pietig Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert