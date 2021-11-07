Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce that Sarah M. Dempsey has joined the Firm's litigation practice group with a focus on commercial litigation, insurance defense and self-insured litigation, legal malpractice defense, professional negligence, personal injury/wrongful death, and commercial trucking defense. Sarah received the "Rising Star" award from the Nebraska Defense Counsel Association in 2015. Sarah graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law with a J.D. in 2012. Prior to law school, Sarah received a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University in 2009. Sarah is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Iowa, Arizona, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, business and corporate law, estate planning, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
