Fraser Stryker PC LLO Alexander S. Arkfeld Kaitlin A. Madsen Terrence W. Huntington Jr. Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of three new associate attorneys to the firm, Kaitlin A. Madsen, Alexander S. Arkfeld, and Terrence W. (T.W.) Huntington. Alexander S. Arkfeld joins Fraser Stryker's litigation practice area, with a focus on appellate, class action, and commercial litigation. Mr. Arkfeld graduated with a J.D., high honors, from the University of Washington School of Law in 2018. Prior to joining Fraser Stryker, Mr. Arkfeld was a law clerk at the Washington State Supreme Court for the Honorable Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud from 2018-2020, and at the United States District Court, District of Oregon for the Honorable District Judge Michael W. Mosman from 2020-2021. He is admitted to practice in California and Nebraska. Kaitlin A. Madsen focuses her practice on litigation, labor and employment law, and nonprofit and charitable organizations. Ms. Madsen started her law practice in 2021 after graduating with a J.D., high distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Ms. Madsen was a Summer Associate for Fraser Stryker in both 2019 and 2020. Before starting law school, Ms. Madsen worked as a Health Care Access Community Organizer for Nebraska Appleseed where she helped lead a successful ballot measure to expand Medicaid in Nebraska. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Terrence W. (T.W.) Huntington Jr. focuses his practice on estate planning and probate, business succession planning, and real estate law. Mr. Huntington graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law in 2013. Mr. Huntington comes to Fraser Stryker with experience as an associate attorney with a focus on estate planning, real estate law, business, and tax law. Additionally, Mr. Huntington brings unique understanding to his law practice, having worked for several years as a Trust Advisor. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.