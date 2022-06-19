Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Nicholas J. (Nick) Handrich to the Firm's business and corporate law practice, with a concentration on contracts, technology and licensing, data privacy, cybersecurity, and mergers and acquisitions. Nick graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. Prior to law school, Nick received a B.A. in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from Creighton University. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of corporate law, litigation, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.