Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Colin J. Kozol to the Firm's business and corporate, succession planning, taxation and employee benefits practice areas. Colin joins the firm after graduating with a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2022. Prior to law school, he received a B.S. in Hispanic Studies and Global Business Leadership from Saint John's University. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of business and corporate law, litigation, employment, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: fraserstryker.com.
