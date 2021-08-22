Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate attorney Derek T. Bral to their litigation and business/corporate law practice areas. Mr. Bral earned his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law in 2019. Prior to joining Fraser Stryker, Mr. Bral worked as a law clerk at the Douglas County District Court from 2019-2021, and at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office from 2017-2019. Mr. Bral is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.