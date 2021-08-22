 Skip to main content
Fraser Stryker PC LLO
Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO

Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate attorney Derek T. Bral to their litigation and business/corporate law practice areas. Mr. Bral earned his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law in 2019. Prior to joining Fraser Stryker, Mr. Bral worked as a law clerk at the Douglas County District Court from 2019-2021, and at the Nebraska Attorney General's Office from 2017-2019. Mr. Bral is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

