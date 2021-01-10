Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the recent election of two attorneys to partner, effective January 1, 2021. Brandon J. Crainer Rhianna A. Kittrell "We are delighted to announce the addition of two talented attorneys, Brandon Crainer and Rhianna Kittrell, as Shareholders," said Michael Coyle, partner at Fraser Stryker. "Their skill level, experience and commitment to the Firm's clients is outstanding. We look forward to their continued success at Fraser Stryker." The attorneys elected to partnership are: Brandon J. Crainer practices complex litigation in both federal and state courts, including class action defense, commercial disputes, insurance defense, and trucking litigation. Additionally, Mr. Crainer practices in labor and employment law with a focus on discrimination and harassment claims, EEO investigations, employment contracts, and wage and hour laws. Rhianna A. Kittrell focuses her practice on labor and employment law. She advises employers on numerous matters, including wage and hour compliance. Ms. Kittrell also assists employers in drafting and implementing policies and procedures and training managerial employees. Ms. Kittrell represents employers in litigation before federal, state, and local agencies. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.