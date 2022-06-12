Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Michael B. Duffy to the Firm's commercial litigation, environmental law and toxic torts, and white-collar defense and investigations practice areas. Michael brings a unique perspective to Fraser Stryker with experience as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Iowa and a Deputy Attorney General for the Office of the Alabama Attorney General. Michael earned a J.D. from the University of Illinois at Chicago Law School. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.