Fraser Stryker PC LLO Fraser Stryker PC LLO is happy to announce the addition of associate Karson S. Kampfe to the Firm's appellate, commercial litigation, insurance defense and self-insured litigation, trust and estate litigation, and labor and employment law practice areas. Karson Kampfe started his law practice in 2016 when he graduated with a J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Notably, Karson completed a two-year term as a law clerk at the Nebraska Supreme Court with the Honorable Jeffrey J. Funke. Karson received a B.S. in Political Science and Criminal Justice from the University of South Dakota in 2011. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

