Fraser Stryker PC

Fraser Stryker PC

Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of associate attorney Seth C. McCauley to the Firm's commercial litigation, insurance defense, and white-collar defense and investigations practice areas. Seth graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. Prior to law school, Seth received a B.A. in Business Administration from Morningside College. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.

