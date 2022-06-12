Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of associate attorney Seth C. McCauley to the Firm's commercial litigation, insurance defense, and white-collar defense and investigations practice areas. Seth graduated with a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. Prior to law school, Seth received a B.A. in Business Administration from Morningside College. About Fraser Stryker PC LLO Founded in 1898, Fraser Stryker provides results-driven legal solutions for our clients in the areas of litigation, corporate, employment law, technology and intellectual property law, estate planning and more. For more information, visit: www.fraserstryker.com.
