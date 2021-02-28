Fremont Contract Carriers has had the honor of being recognized yet again as one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For Fremont Contract Carriers has had the honor of being recognized yet again as one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For, an award hosted by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge. FCC has been recognized as a Top 20 "Best Fleet" for 11 of the last 13 years, including three years of winning Best Overall Fleet (2009, 2011, and 2015). The award program includes an annual survey and contest that publicly recognizes North American for-hire carriers who provide the best workplace experiences for their professional drivers. Hundreds of fleets are nominated for this prestigious award every year. The fleets are measured by their driver workplace factors which include compensation, benefits, policies, and programs. Mike Andresen (Director of Driver Recruiting at FCC) states, "it is truly an honor to be named a Top 20 Best Fleet To Drive For again this year, and is an impressive accomplishment that demonstrates the overall dedication and commitment on behalf of all of the employees and drivers here at Fremont Contract Carriers. We work hard to make sure all our drivers know how valuable and appreciated they are and, with a driver turnover rate of less than 25% (industry average for large truck fleets is 95%), it shows!" This year's overall winner will be announced at the TCA annual conference, being held April 17-20, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.