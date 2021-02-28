 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Contract Carriers
0 comments

Fremont Contract Carriers

  • 0
Fremont Contract Carriers

Fremont Contract Carriers has had the honor of being recognized yet again as one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For Fremont Contract Carriers has had the honor of being recognized yet again as one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For, an award hosted by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge. FCC has been recognized as a Top 20 "Best Fleet" for 11 of the last 13 years, including three years of winning Best Overall Fleet (2009, 2011, and 2015). The award program includes an annual survey and contest that publicly recognizes North American for-hire carriers who provide the best workplace experiences for their professional drivers. Hundreds of fleets are nominated for this prestigious award every year. The fleets are measured by their driver workplace factors which include compensation, benefits, policies, and programs. Mike Andresen (Director of Driver Recruiting at FCC) states, "it is truly an honor to be named a Top 20 Best Fleet To Drive For again this year, and is an impressive accomplishment that demonstrates the overall dedication and commitment on behalf of all of the employees and drivers here at Fremont Contract Carriers. We work hard to make sure all our drivers know how valuable and appreciated they are and, with a driver turnover rate of less than 25% (industry average for large truck fleets is 95%), it shows!" This year's overall winner will be announced at the TCA annual conference, being held April 17-20, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Erickson Sederstrom
Inside Business

Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both in…

Morrissey Engineering
Inside Business

Morrissey Engineering

Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its …

Medical Solutions
Inside Business

Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing provider…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the rol…

Emspace - Lovgren
Inside Business

Emspace - Lovgren

Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert