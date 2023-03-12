Omaha Bank Promotes Groteluschen and Adds to Team Cole Groteluschen Mike Brummer Ethan Bohn Amanda Smith Frontier Bank, an Omaha based community bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cole Groteluschen to Director of the Private Banking Division. Groteluschen co-founded Frontier Bank's Private Banking Group in 2017. Since that time, he has been a major contributor, making the Private Bank Group one of the largest divisions at Frontier Bank. Frontier Bank's Private Bank delivers banking services for individuals and families, business owners, executives, and professionals in private practice. They provide dedicated resources for advice and decision-making at a local level. Frontier Bank's Omaha Market President, Kevin Munro, commented "Cole and the entire Private Banking team have done a remarkable job. They started the department from scratch and have built an impressive client base and overall portfolio." Frontier's Private Bank has recently hired Mike Brummer as a Sr. Portfolio Manager. An Omaha native and graduate of the University of Nebraska, Brummer has 3 years of banking experience. In this role, Brummer will work closely with team members to support underwriting, monitoring, and overall relationship management of existing and new clients. The bank has promoted Ethan Bohn to Credit Analyst. Bohn joined the bank in 2019 after graduating from the University of Nebraska. He has served in several roles including Branch Manager and Treasury Management Specialist. In this role, Bohn will work closely with the Commercial Banking and Real Estate team, assisting them in credit underwriting and credit administration. Amanda Smith has joined Frontier Bank as a Treasury Management Specialist. Smith will work with new and existing clients on all their depository and treasury management needs. Prior to joining Frontier Bank, Smith served as an Omaha Branch Manager for a large national bank. Founded in 2005 by a group of partners and friends, Frontier Bank is a financial institution providing full-service banking solutions to business and consumer clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Frontier has over $1 Billion in assets and 7 locations throughout Nebraska. Frontier is one of the fastest growing banks in the state and has become one of the largest community banks in the state.