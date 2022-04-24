Frontier Bank welcomes Renee Zacharia Frontier Bank is pleased to announce that Renee Zacharia, VP Residential Lending, has joined its expanding Omaha team. Zacharia will assist clients with all their mortgage needs through a full suite of products including conventional fixed rate mortgages, adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo mortgages, VA and FHA mortgages and construction and lot financing. Renee can be reached at 402-779-8955 or at rzacharia@frontbank.com. Frontier Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Nebraska. With affiliates across the state, Frontier Bank manages over $1 billion in customer assets. For more information on Frontier Bank please visit: www.frontbank.com.
