Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Michael Sands Ethan Bohn Brenda Bartlett Tracy Stuart Frontier Bank expands team support in its accomplished Commercial and Private Banking groups in Omaha. "Our team has done a remarkable job in growing the bank's customer base," says Omaha Market President Kevin Munro. "The team's efforts combined with a healthy local economy and our new bank location has driven the need to add to the team to continue to meet the needs of our existing and new customers." Michael Sands has joined the Private Bank teams as a Senior Vice President. Sands, a veteran Omaha banker, will assist the Private Bank in managing its large diverse client base. In addition, Sands will be active in bringing new clients to the bank. Sands is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearny as well as the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Leadership Omaha. Ethan Bohn has been promoted to Treasury Management Specialist. In this role, Bohn will work with new and existing clients on all their depository and treasury management needs. Bohn previously served as the Retail Bank Manager in Omaha and was integral in the bank's transition to its new location at 13333 and California Street. Bohn grew up in the Omaha metro area and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Nebraska. Brenda Bartlett has been appointed to Retail Operations Manager. She will be responsible for developing and administering Bank-wide retail operational policies, procedures and implementing new products and services, while also managing the digital banking support team. In conjunction with this role Bartlett will manage the Omaha retail branch operations. Tracy Stuart has been promoted to Senior Loan Manager. In this role Stuart will lead an administrative team which serves the bank's lending officers. She has extensive experience including commercial, retail, and mortgage banking. Stuart also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Founded in 2005 by a group of partners and friends, Frontier Bank is a financial institution providing full service banking solutions to business and consumer clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Frontier has over $1 Billion in assets and 8 locations throughout Nebraska. Frontier is one of the fastest growing banks in the state and has become one of the largest community banks in the state.