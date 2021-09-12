Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Michael Sands Ethan Bohn Brenda Bartlett Tracy Stuart Frontier Bank expands team support in its accomplished Commercial and Private Banking groups in Omaha. "Our team has done a remarkable job in growing the bank's customer base," says Omaha Market President Kevin Munro. "The team's efforts combined with a healthy local economy and our new bank location has driven the need to add to the team to continue to meet the needs of our existing and new customers." Michael Sands has joined the Private Bank teams as a Senior Vice President. Sands, a veteran Omaha banker, will assist the Private Bank in managing its large diverse client base. In addition, Sands will be active in bringing new clients to the bank. Sands is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearny as well as the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Leadership Omaha. Ethan Bohn has been promoted to Treasury Management Specialist. In this role, Bohn will work with new and existing clients on all their depository and treasury management needs. Bohn previously served as the Retail Bank Manager in Omaha and was integral in the bank's transition to its new location at 13333 and California Street. Bohn grew up in the Omaha metro area and earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Nebraska. Brenda Bartlett has been appointed to Retail Operations Manager. She will be responsible for developing and administering Bank-wide retail operational policies, procedures and implementing new products and services, while also managing the digital banking support team. In conjunction with this role Bartlett will manage the Omaha retail branch operations. Tracy Stuart has been promoted to Senior Loan Manager. In this role Stuart will lead an administrative team which serves the bank's lending officers. She has extensive experience including commercial, retail, and mortgage banking. Stuart also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Founded in 2005 by a group of partners and friends, Frontier Bank is a financial institution providing full service banking solutions to business and consumer clients. Headquartered in Omaha, Frontier has over $1 Billion in assets and 8 locations throughout Nebraska. Frontier is one of the fastest growing banks in the state and has become one of the largest community banks in the state.
Frontier Bank
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…
- Updated
Kate Sylvia-Root Joins Security National Bank Business Banking Team Security National Bank proudly announces that Kate Sylvia-Root has joined …
- Updated
Security National Bank Realigns For Future Growth
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center welcomes Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Travis L. Bailey, M.D. Founded in 1963 and nationally known, Nebraska Spine + …
- Updated
Vacanti Shattuck Attorneys We are pleased to announce William Finocchiaro has been named a new partner at Vacanti Shattuck. William has been w…
- Updated
Swanson Russell Hires Five in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Kaitlyn Smejdir Lupe Dimas Margaret Davenport Eric Smits Andrew Foster Swanson Russell…
- Updated
Leanne Prewitt President Ervin & Smith Ervin & Smithannounces Leanne Prewitt has been named president. Prewitt joined the marketing an…
Lueder Construction Announces Next Generation of Leaders Greg Key Alan Kennedy Brad von Gillern Lueder Construction announced today that Greg …
- Updated
Crane Trust CEO Retires Chuck Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, has announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021. Chuck joined the Cra…
Kutak Rock Ranked Among Top M&A Law Firms by BTI Consulting Kutak Rock is one of 32 law firms trusted most for mergers & acquisitions,…