Fusion Appoints Vice Presidents for Sales and Fusion Marketplace, Bringing More Expertise to the Company Dan DeVeney Brian McCulloch Fusion is thrilled to announce the addition of two vice presidents to its leadership team. Dan DeVeney, vice president of Fusion Marketplace, and Brian McCulloch, vice president of sales, bring decades of expertise to help Fusion scale for sustained growth and carry out the objectives of the company's three brands - Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions - as they work to ensure everyone they touch has a better life. Dan DeVeney joins the company as Vice President of Fusion Marketplace, a job platform that empowers healthcare professionals with information needed to make the best choices in their careers. DeVeney leads the execution of Fusion Marketplace's vision to deliver the industry leading traveling healthcare professional experience. He has a wide range of leadership experience in development, product, UX, SEO, data, and operational leadership. Prior to joining Fusion, Dan was a key strategic marketing and technology leader at several companies including Spreetail, Oriental Trading Company, and Hayneedle. Brian McCulloch joins Fusion as Vice President of Sales. In this role, McCulloch is responsible for leading Fusion's three sales divisions (nursing, allied, and long term care) and the sales onboarding and training team, while creating a culture of performance, positivity, and accountability. He was previously the Vice President of Business Performance at Home Instead / Honor Technology and has experience in mortgage lending and banking. "We are delighted to welcome Dan and Brian to Fusion's leadership team," said President and CEO Steve Koesters. "Their experience and expertise in their respective areas will be invaluable for Fusion as our business and impact grow. Both exemplify our core values of being humble, driven, and positive and they will be instrumental in us continuing our mission of ensuring everyone we touch has a better life." Fusion provides career opportunities for healthcare professionals by helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. The company works to improve the clinician experience at every angle, always keeping quality patient care as the main goal. Fusion is currently hiring in several departments and is looking for humble, driven, and positive individuals to add to the team. All open positions can be found at fusionmedstaff.com/careers. About Fusion Medical Staffing: Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country, helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive. About Fusion Marketplace: Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control - with more transparency and the ability to view jobs from multiple agencies under one roof. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com