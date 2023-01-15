Fusion Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Growth, Culture and Long-term Vision Andy Bern Jenna Berg Calli Hite Brittany Lidgett Ashleigh Reeker Fusion has announced several promotions to support the organization's growth, culture and leadership needs as the company pursues its core purpose of ensuring everyone they touch has a better life. Through its three business units Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace and Fusion Workforce Solutions the company provides career opportunities for healthcare professionals by helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. Fusion works to improve the healthcare clinician experience at every angle, always keeping patient care as the main goal. The following promotions, effective Dec. 1, 2022, help ensure the company is doing that in the most impactful way, with the vice presidents working across the company to align and drive future success. Jenna Berg, Vice President and General Counsel Berg is responsible for companywide legal and risk strategy, protecting Fusion's people and brand. She joined Fusion in April 2022, bringing 15 years of legal experience and broad perspective on numerous areas of law. Calli Hite, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Hite is responsible for internal communications to inform, engage and support employees and for external communications and brand reputation driven through public relations and media strategy. She joined Fusion in August 2022, bringing more than 15 years of experience in corporate communications, public affairs and employee communications in both the public and private sectors. Brittany Lidgett, Vice President of Compliance and Quality Assurance Lidgett is responsible for compliance, quality assurance and collaborating on the development of the clinician experience. She has spent the last three years scaling and improving compliance functions at Fusion and has seven years of experience in the industry. She is an expert in efficiencies and has in-depth staffing industry knowledge, leading one of the top compliance teams in the industry. Ashleigh Reeker, Vice President of Project Management Reeker is responsible for leading the Project Management Office and cross-departmental teams to prioritize, plan and deliver strategic projects that support Fusion's goals. Before joining Fusion in May 2021, she gained 10 years of experience in project management where she honed her expertise of driving change in organizations. These four vice presidents join Andy Bern, Vice President of Operations. Bern is an industry veteran, a natural leader and an influencer of change at Fusion who is known as a problem solver within the walls of the company. "Our organizational structure has evolved significantly throughout this last year, and we are making adjustments to put Fusion in the best position for long-term growth and a continued employee-first culture," said Steve Koesters, CEO and President of Fusion. "All of the employees at Fusion contribute to its success in such a passionate way and growing together is the best way we can make sure they're supported as we reach for our business goals." Fusion is currently hiring in several departments and is looking for humble, driven, and positive individuals to add to the team. All open positions can be found at fusionmedstaff.com/careers. About Fusion Medical Staffing: Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble,