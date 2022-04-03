General Excating

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
General Excavating Names Jerry Kabourek Director of Operations General Excavating is pleased to announce the addition of Jerry Kabourek to the management team. Mr. Kabourek brings over thirty years of experience in the civil construction industry to General Excavating. Possessing a construction management degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha along with many years of field experience, Jerry's diverse background will help ensure resources are used effectively towards the successful completion of a wide variety of public and private underground utility projects. General Excavating is "Your Underground Partner" specializing in utilities, excavation shoring, environmental remediation, trenchless construction, hydro excavation, communications, hourly service work, and the sale of landscaping supplies, on projects throughout the Midwest.

