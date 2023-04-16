Ted C. Butler Named President of General Excavating As General Excavating enters its fourth decade, Ted C. Butler has been named president to assist GE in its continued growth in the civil construction industry. Mr. Butler possesses over twenty-five years of construction experience, having served in a wide variety of field and management roles. Ted's career encompasses time in the field on new bridge construction, project management, and area manager of heavy civil projects across the United States and Canada. "General Excavating has long been a leader in the construction industry. My goal is to build on this reputation while also expanding and diversifying the services GE offers clients in both the private and public fields," stated Mr. Butler. Mr. Butler grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and is a graduate of Boise State University. Ted's most recent work included managing a wide range of company operations for a strong regional firm, including concrete/block/precast plant facilities, aggregate mining and production and roadway construction projects benefiting infrastructure across the state of Nebraska. Former president Scott Fitzgerald commented, "Ted's experience and expertise in the industry are a real asset to the company, and will help take GE to the next level." General Excavating is a prime contractor. Our team assists private and public owners as they look for solutions to their infrastructure needs. GE specializes in the following scopes of services: underground utilities, rehabilitation and construction of new bridges, box culverts, excavation shoring, environmental remediation, trenchless construction, hydro excavation, OSP communications, hourly service work, and the sale of landscaping supplies, on projects throughout Nebraska and the Midwest.