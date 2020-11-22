Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Names New CFO, Marketing Director Halsey Ruhl Shannon Peterson Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, announces a new chief financial officer and a new marketing director. Certified Public Accountant Halsey Ruhl was named CFO in June. She most recently served as an audit manager for BKD CPAs & Advisors. She also held roles as senior audit associate II, senior audit associate and audit associate for BKD. Ruhl's bachelor's degree is from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and she has a Master of Business Administration from Central Michigan University. Additionally, Spirit of Nebraska named Shannon Peterson as its new marketing director. She has worked in the marketing department since 2016. Peterson previously served as marketing content editor for Valley Irrigation, media and public relations coordinator for Nebraska Tourism and an online editor for Omaha.com. She earned a bachelor's degree from Creighton University.