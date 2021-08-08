Girl Scouts Announces New Board Members Jacqueline Tabke, Lincoln Lisa Taylor-Jones, Bellevue Alex VanZee, Omaha Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is proud to announce the election of three new members to its board of directors. Jacqueline Tabke, Lincoln Tabke is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and an attorney with Nolan, Olson, and Stryker in Omaha. She grew up in Girl Scouting and earned the Gold Award, the organization's highest award. Lisa Taylor-Jones, Bellevue Taylor-Jones is the director of human resources for Habitat for Humanity. She is on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council for Bellevue Public Schools, is the chair of the Salem Baptist Church Music and Fine Arts Council, and served on the boards of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Midlands, Women's Center for Advancement and the Sarpy County Personnel Policy Board. Alex VanZee, Omaha Alex is a team lead at Conagra Brands. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master's degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha and is a member of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Audit Committee. We are the Girl Scouts. We provide the opportunity for every girl to be someone amazing, and we believe that girls together can change the world. Visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.