Girl Scouts Announces New Board Members Jacqueline Tabke, Lincoln Lisa Taylor-Jones, Bellevue Alex VanZee, Omaha Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is proud to announce the election of three new members to its board of directors. Jacqueline Tabke, Lincoln Tabke is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and an attorney with Nolan, Olson, and Stryker in Omaha. She grew up in Girl Scouting and earned the Gold Award, the organization's highest award. Lisa Taylor-Jones, Bellevue Taylor-Jones is the director of human resources for Habitat for Humanity. She is on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council for Bellevue Public Schools, is the chair of the Salem Baptist Church Music and Fine Arts Council, and served on the boards of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Midlands, Women's Center for Advancement and the Sarpy County Personnel Policy Board. Alex VanZee, Omaha Alex is a team lead at Conagra Brands. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master's degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha and is a member of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Audit Committee. We are the Girl Scouts. We provide the opportunity for every girl to be someone amazing, and we believe that girls together can change the world. Visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
Just In
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Berry Law
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Awarded Environmental Excellence Award Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently received an …
- Updated
Burnett Wilson Law, LLP
Jenenne Hollister Named to SIA 40 Under 40 in Staffing List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce sol…
Medica Tom Gilsdorf has joined the Medica Omaha office as a Regional Sales Manager. In his role, he is responsible for individual and Medicare…
Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) today announced Director of Advancement and Gift Planning Jim Gustafson's pl…
William Dolan Will Optimize Opportunities as Vice President of Real Estate for Scooter's Coffee To help accelerate the momentum of Scooter's C…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Matt Beres, Mike Delmore, John Ellsworth, and David Legler to its nationwide team of nearly 60 professionals…
Dornan Law Team Continues Growth with New Partners, Associates Rodney Dahlquist Kristen Fearnow Taylor Renfro Jacob Newman Marcus Sladek With …
Talent, Research and Excellence Net OBI Creative Local, National Awards Despite economic uncertainty during the pandemic, marketing and advert…