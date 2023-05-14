Former Dean of Creighton Law School, Patrick Borchers, Unites with Goosmann Law Firm as Of Counsel Jeana Goosmann, CEO & Managing Partner of the Goosmann Law Firm is pleased to announce that former Dean of Creighton Law School Patrick Borchers has assumed the role Of Counsel at Goosmann Law Firm. Borchers is currently a law professor for Creighton University where he also served as the eighth Dean of Creighton Law School from 1999 to 2007 and then as Creighton's Vice-President for Academic Affairs from 2007 to 2013. He is an internationally recognized scholar in private international law, federal courts law, and international arbitration. His work with Goosmann Law Firm will focus on federal courts, complex civil litigation, and alternative dispute resolution. "Having worked on projects with the talented Goosmann Law Firm team, I'm excited to formalize my relationship with the firm," says Borchers. Borchers is an elected member of the American Law Institute and the International Academy of Comparative Law. Notably, Patrick was the Principal Investigator on a study funded by the United States Agency for International Development to study resolution of claims between Cuba and the United States. Patrick received his Juris Doctor from University of California, Davis where he was in the top two percent of his class. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the University of Notre Dame. "Pat Borchers' leadership and guidance during my time in law school undoubtedly played a role in shaping my legal career and my vision for what a modern law firm should look like. I am so proud to have him as part of my team," says Goosmann. About Goosmann Law Firm Goosmann Law Firm is the largest woman-owned law firm in the Midwest for trailblazers leading the way. They are one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States with locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux City, Iowa, Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their clients range from local businesses to multinational Fortune 100 companies. Their areas of practice include Business, Estates, Employment, Disputes and Trials. Goosmann Law Firm is a proud member of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms. To learn more about the Goosmann Law Firm, visit their website at www.GoosmannLaw.com or call (855) 843-4531.