Gross & Welch P.C. L.L.O.

Gross & Welch Law Firm Hires New Associate The Omaha law firm of Gross & Welch is pleased to announce Alexandria M. Bartels has joined the firm as an Associate. Ms. Bartels earned her law degree from University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2020. She received her undergraduate degree from Wayne State College. While at UNL's College of Law, she was involved in the Family Law Organization, the Student Bar Association, and the Women's Law Caucus. Ms. Bartels is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Alpha Phi Sigma Criminal Justice Honor Society, Pi Gamma Mu Social Sciences Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, and Alpha Kappa Delta Sociology Honor Society. Ms. Bartels clerked for Gross & Welch prior to taking the bar exam. Ms. Bartels is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and is licensed to practice in Nebraska. The law firm of Gross & Welch was founded in 1927 by Daniel J. Gross and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. Lawyers within the firm practice in the following areas: civil litigation, business law, insurance law, employment law, estate planning and probate, real estate, family law, creditor bankruptcy and workers'compensation. The firm represents clients throughout Nebraska and Iowa. More information about the firmcan be found at www.grosswelch.com.

