Gross & Welch P.C. L.L.O.

Iliff named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers� and Best of Omaha The Omaha law firm of Gross & Welch is pleased to announce that John W. Iliff has been selected as the 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in Workers' Compensation Law- Employers in Omaha by both Best Lawyers� and Best of Omaha. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" designation. John was selected by his peers in Best Lawyers�, and was selected by the community in Best of Omaha. The law firm of Gross & Welch was founded in 1927 by Daniel J. Gross and is located in Omaha, Nebraska. Lawyers within the firm practice in the following areas: civil litigation, business law, insurance law, employment law, estate planning and probate, real estate, family law, creditor bankruptcy and workers' compensation. The firm represents clients throughout Nebraska and Iowa. More information about the firm can be found at www.grosswelch.com.

