Guilliatt & Associates

Guilliatt Achieves Top of the Table MDRT membership is exclusive to world's leading financial professionals Mark Guilliatt of Omaha, NE has qualified for Top of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). Mark Guilliatt is an MDRT member and a Top of the Table qualifier. Top of the Table is the highest level of membership in MDRT and places Guilliatt among the top professionals in the global financial services industry. "MDRT provides a unique mix of networking and resources to help members broaden their expertise, grow their businesses and educate clients about the importance of financial planning," said MDRT President Mark J. Hanna, CLU, ChFC. "MDRT is committed to delivering innovative ideas and connecting members so they can share best practices in order to maintain high professional and ethical standards." In addition to recognizing career accomplishments, Top of the Table membership offers Guilliatt the opportunity to further improve his professional skills by sharing ideas and best practices with other leading professionals at the Top of the Table Annual Meeting and other educational forums. ABOUT MDRT Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals�, is a global, independent association of more than 49,500 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.