Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Names 2022 Board of Directors and Executive Committee Levi Scheppers Julian Young Rahul Jalali Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is pleased to announce its Board of Directors for 2022, including Levi Scheppers as the new chair of the board. Scheppers is Chief Executive Officer of OrthoNebraska. He is joined on Habitat Omaha's Executive Committee by Past Chair George Achola, Vice President & Legal Counsel, Burlington Capital; Vice-Chair Caren Woodruff, Founder and Coach, QuarterLife Coaching; Secretary Javier Fernandez, President & CEO, OPPD and Rollie Johns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, CSG. Habitat Omaha is also excited to welcome Julian Young and Rahul Jalali to its Board of Directors. Young is the co-founder of Julian Young Business Advisors. Jalali is Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer at Union Pacific Railroad. Returning board members include: Jon Costello, Bellevue Public Schools Foundation; Bob Dalrymple, Bank of the West; Dr. Cynthia Gooch-Grayson, Metropolitan Community College; Jeff Gordman, Jeff Gordman Advisory LLC; Marcos Hernandez, U.S. Bank; Dan Houghton, Buildertrend; Ryan Iwansky, D.A. Davidson & Companies; Keith Jankuski, CHI Health; Teri Mercer, McCarthy Capital; Brian Miles, Bridges Trust; Laura Nelson, First National Bank of Omaha; Gustavo Oberto, Lindsay Corporation; Dan Patterson, Cobalt Credit Union; Mark Rodgers, Core Bank; Jaison Samuel, Thrivent Financial; Connie Ryan, Streck Inc.; Angel Starks, Nebraska Realty and Lucas Weatherly, Olsson. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Omaha , visit habitatomaha.org or (402) 457-5657.