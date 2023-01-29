Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Names 2023 Board and Executive Committee Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is pleased to announce its board of directors for 2023, including Caren Woodruff business, personal and executive coach at QuarterLife Coaching as its 2023 chair. She is joined on Habitat Omaha's executive committee by past chair Levi Scheppers, chief executive officer, OrthoNebraska; vice chair Javier Fernandez, president and chief executive officer, OPPD; secretary Rahul Jalali, senior vice president and CIO, Union Pacific Railroad; and treasurer Teri Mercer, chief financial officer, McCarthy Capital. Habitat Omaha also welcomed new board members Luper Akough, co-founder of Clout Enterprises, principal agent at Sommelier Insurance Group, owner of Refined Properties, and owner/master franchiser at Anago Cleaning Systems; Mark Doyle, president of Metropolitan Utilities District; Julie Ostrand, division V.P. of Operations, Physician Enterprises, CHI Health Clinic; and Susan Thaden, chief executive officer, Client Resources Inc. (CRi) and From Now On. Returning board members include Bob Dalrymple, Bank of the West; Dr. Cynthia Gooch-Grayson, Metropolitan Community College; Jeff Gordman, Jeff Gordman Advisory LLC; Marcos Hernandez, Centro Latino of Iowa; Dan Houghton, Buildertrend; Ryan Iwansky, D.A. Davidson & Companies; Katie Luther, Kiewit Building Group, Inc.; Brian Miles, Bridges Trust; Laura Nelson, First National Bank of Omaha; Gustavo Oberto, Lindsay Corporation; Dan Patterson, Cobalt Credit Union; Mark Rodgers, Core Bank; Angel Starks, Nebraska Realty; Lucas Weatherly, Olsson; Jaison Samuel, Thrivent; and Julian Young, Start Enterprises/The Start Center. "The Habitat Omaha board of directors serves an important role in our work of breaking down barriers to equitable, safe, affordable homeownership," Habitat Omaha CEO Amanda Brewer said. "The talent of this team is helping Habitat Omaha bring transformational change and growth in partnership with the communities we serve." Habitat Omaha also wishes to thank the following board members ending their term in 2022: George Achola, Burlington Capital; Rollie Johns, InterLink AI; Jon Costello, Bellevue Public Schools Foundation; and Keith Jankuski, CHI Health . For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, visit habitatomaha.org or call (402) 457-5657.