Hancock Dana Announces Promotions Dan Torczon Jeff Faltys Stephanie Vanicek Beth Tyler Eric Oman Trey Rongisch III Cecillia London Ethan Boes Dan Torczon With more than 15 years of experience, Dan Torczon has been promoted to Equity Partner. After joining the firm in 2016, Torczon has been involved with a variety of firm initiatives including the scheduling and tax line of business committees along with involvement in the recruitment of new hires. This past year he has served as a career development coach for staff. As an experienced CPA, Dan works closely with S-corporations and partnerships on tax planning and tax return filings while also managing large audit engagements. Jeff Faltys A graduate of Wayne State College, Jeff Faltys has been promoted to Partner. With many years of CPA experience, Faltys works with individuals and small to mid-sized businesses to build efficient tax strategies and accounting structures. He has been actively involved in outside business development groups, along with many firm initiatives such as the scheduling committee, tax line of business, coaching and career development of young staff. Stephanie Vanicek With more than 10 years of experience at Hancock Dana, Stephanie Vanicek has been promoted to Partner. Vanicek provides tax planning and preparation services for individuals and businesses as well as QuickBooks consulting and implementation for business owners. She has been a part of several firm initiatives including tax line of business, scheduling committee, coaching, and career development for young professionals. Stephanie is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with both a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration in Accounting. Beth Tyler After joining the firm this past year, Beth Tyler has been promoted to Manager. Along with providing clients with tax compliance, Beth works alongside our client service team to assist clients with payroll, bookkeeping and researching tax credits. Tyler has been involved in several firm initiatives including recruiting, coaching and career development. Beth is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting. Eric Oman Eric Oman has been promoted to Supervisory Senior. After interning at Hancock Dana in 2018, Oman has continued to gain experience in preparing and reviewing individual and business tax returns. Eric has become a subject matter expert and has been involved in combining materials for firm training sessions. Eric is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration in Accounting. Trey Rongisch III After graduating from Midland University in 2020, Trey Rongisch III joined Hancock Dana as an Associate and has been recently promoted to Senior Associate in 2022. Rongisch has gained experience preparing individual and business returns along with work in the firm's accounting and auditing line of business. In addition to client work, Trey is part of the firm's tax training committee and has researched topics for firm training sessions and materials. This past year, he has passed all sections of the CPA exam. Cecilia London Cecilia London has been promoted to Senior Associate at Hancock Dana. London joined the firm in 2018 as an intern and has gained experience in preparing individual and business income tax returns along with involvement in the firm's accounting & auditing line of business. London has been part of Hancock Dana's on-campus recruiting this past year, attending various career fairs and job expos. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with both a bachelor's and master's degrees in Business Administration in Accounting and most recently completing all sections of the CPA exam. Ethan Boes Ethan Boes has been promoted to Senior Associate at Hancock Dana. Boes joined the firm in 2018 as an intern and has gained technical knowledge and experience preparing individual and business returns. He has been an integral part of on campus recruiting and researching topics for firm training sessions and materials. Boes is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting.