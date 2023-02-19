Hancock/Dana Dan Torczon Beth Tyler Jesse Brickner Connor Mullen Brian Gough Stephanie Lindburg Eric Oman Austin Voigtman Conner Hardy Dan Torczon - Hancock Dana is proud to announce that Dan Torczon has been appointed Managing Partner. Dan has over 15 years of accounting experience. He joined the firm in 2016 and has served clients in the areas of partnership and S-corporation taxation. He has also managed large audit engagements. Dan has previously led the tax line of business within the firm. Other areas he has been involved in include recruiting, coaching, and career development. Dan is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He currently serves on the Board of Heart Ministry Center. Beth Tyler - With more than 10 years in the accounting industry and two years at Hancock Dana, Beth Tyler has been promoted to Partner. Along with providing clients with tax compliance, Beth works alongside our client service team to assist clients with payroll, bookkeeping, and tax incentive programs. Tyler has been involved in several firm initiatives including recruiting, coaching, and career development. Beth is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Jesse Brickner has been promoted to Partner. With his 10 years of experience, Brickner focuses primarily on individual and business entity tax strategy and compliance. Jesse is also involved in the Tax Line of Business, coaching initiatives, and career development within the firm. A CPA and University of Nebraska Omaha alumni, Jesse graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance. Connor Mullen - With more than 10 years of experience at Hancock Dana, Connor Mullen has been promoted to Partner. Connor's primary focus is providing tax and consulting services to corporations, LLCs, and individuals of various sizes. He has been involved in several firm initiatives, including the Tax Line of Business, coaching, and career development. Connor is a CPA and a graduate of Creighton University. Brian Gough - With nearly 14 years of experience, Brian Gough has been promoted to Partner. Brian joined the firm in June 2020 after 11 years at a local Big 4 firm. His focus is serving high net worth individuals, their business entities, and related trust and gift tax returns. He leads the firm's college recruiting initiatives and new hire tax training programs along with business development and networking. Brian is a University of Nebraska - Kearney alumni, a graduate of CAP�, and a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council. Stephanie Lindburg was recently promoted to Manager after joining Hancock Dana in 2021 as an experienced CPA. She has worked in the accounting industry for 10 years providing assurance and accounting services. Combined with her expertise in financial statement audits and accounting consulting, she not only helps local businesses and non-profit organizations stay compliant; she also takes a proactive approach to resolve complex accounting issues and identify opportunities for success. Stephanie is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Eric Oman has been promoted to Manager. Eric began his career at Hancock Dana in 2018. Oman has continued to gain experience preparing and reviewing individual and business tax returns alongside of assisting clients with various consulting projects. Eric has become a subject matter expert and has been involved in combining materials for firm training sessions. Eric is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration in Accounting. Austin Voigtman has been promoted to Senior Associate. He joined the firm in 2020 and works primarily on individual and entity income tax returns. Voigtman also works alongside our Audit and Assurance line of business. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in business administration and most recently completed his Master of Accounting. Conner Hardy has been promoted to Senior Associate. Hardy joined the firm in 2020 as an intern and has gained knowledge and experience preparing individual, business, and trust returns. Hardy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance.