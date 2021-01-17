Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon After interning with Hancock Dana for the past year, Conner Hardy has been promoted to Associate and will start full time with the firm. A recent graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting, Conner will focus on preparing individual income tax returns and expanding his technical knowledge and skills. Cecilia London has been promoted to Associate at Hancock Dana. London joined the firm in 2018 as an intern and has gained experience in preparing individual and business income tax returns along with involvement in the firm's accounting & auditing line of business. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting and recently completing a master's degree this semester. London is working toward her CPA license and has completed one section of the exam thus far. After completing an internship with Hancock Dana, Tatiana Credit was hired as a full-time associate in 2019. She has increased her skills and responsibilities with both tax and audit engagements in the past year and has been promoted to Senior Associate. Credit is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Accounting and a master's degree in Accounting as well. Throughout 2020 she studied and completed all sections of the CPA exam. Ben Varilek has been promoted to Senior Associate with Hancock Dana after joining the firm last year. With the growth of the firm's Client Advisory Services line of business, Varilek has been heavily involved in prospective client meetings. In addition to his skills in preparing individual and business income tax returns, he is a member of the firm's data analytics team. After joining the firm in 2014 as an intern, Jesse Brickner has been promoted to Manager. A University of Nebraska Omaha graduate, Brickner has been integral in the firm's scheduling committee and tax line of business, as well as recruiting. He has taken on a role as a coach for several staff members this past year. As an experienced CPA, Brickner works with individuals and closely-held businesses with tax planning and implementation of strategies for long term success. A graduate of Wayne State College, Jeff Faltys has been promoted to Manager. With many years of CPA experience, Faltys works with individuals and small to mid-sized businesses to build efficient tax strategies and accounting structures. He has been actively involved in outside business development groups, along with many firm initiatives such as the scheduling committee and tax line of business. In 2020, Faltys has taken on the role as a coach for several staff members to further expand their professional skills. Connor Mullen has been promoted to Manager. As a graduate of Creighton University and a seasoned CPA, Mullen works closely with individuals and businesses to minimize current and future tax burdens. In 2020, he was been involved in a variety of training for new staff and accepted a role as a coach for the newest staff. Connor has been an integral piece in the firm's scheduling committee, tax line of business, and implementing new firm processes. With more than 14 years of experience, Dan Torczon has been promoted to Partner. After joining the firm in 2016, Torczon has been involved with a variety of firm initiatives including the scheduling and tax line of business committees along with involvement in the recruitment of new hires. As an experienced CPA, Dan works closely with S-corporations and partnerships on tax planning and tax return filings while also managing large audit engagements.