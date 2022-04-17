2 LOCAL CONTRACTORS ARE NEW OWNERS OF HANDYMAN CONNECTION WEST OMAHA Reid Muxfeldt and Cal Evans are the new owners of Handyman Connection of West Omaha, which originally opened in 2019 and has been providing renovation and restoration services throughout the area, including Boys Town, Elkhorn, Gretna and La Vista. Both Muxfeldt and Evans are natives of Logan and have been serving the surrounding community as general contractors for over 25 years combined. To request a free, no-obligation project estimate, call or text Handyman Connection at 402-704-3613 or visit handymanconnection.com/west-omaha.
