 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Handyman Connection of West Omaha

  • 0

2 LOCAL CONTRACTORS ARE NEW OWNERS OF HANDYMAN CONNECTION WEST OMAHA Reid Muxfeldt and Cal Evans are the new owners of Handyman Connection of West Omaha, which originally opened in 2019 and has been providing renovation and restoration services throughout the area, including Boys Town, Elkhorn, Gretna and La Vista. Both Muxfeldt and Evans are natives of Logan and have been serving the surrounding community as general contractors for over 25 years combined. To request a free, no-obligation project estimate, call or text Handyman Connection at 402-704-3613 or visit handymanconnection.com/west-omaha.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACLU of Nebraska

ACLU of Nebraska

 The ACLU of Nebraska is thrilled to announce Mindy Rush Chipman will lead their statewide legal program as the organization's next legal director.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert