Harrison Financial Services Harrison Financial Services is pleased to announce Sean Lynch, CFA, has joined our team as the Chief Investment Officer! In his role, Sean is responsible for developing global investment strategies and oversees the investment committee at HFS Investments. He is also responsible for the creation and implementation of investment models and strategies to be used in client accounts. Prior to joining Harrison Financial Services, Sean spent 20+ years at Wells Fargo where he was Managing Director of equity strategies and Co-head of Global equity strategy. He has spent over 30 years in the investment management and research business and traveled extensively internationally from Asia to South America to Europe - to gather firsthand knowledge and information about global economies and markets. Throughout his career, Sean has written extensively about global capital markets and the implications on client portfolios, appearing in Bloomberg The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and on CNBC. He is a CFA Charterholder and is past president of the CFA Society of Nebraska. Harrison Financial Services is the premier wealth management firm serving decision makers, affluent families, private family offices, and foundations in Omaha and beyond. Their purpose is to help families build a better life, legacy, and community.