HBE LLP Recognized for Equity Leadership for Eighth Year in a Row HBE LLP is pleased to announce that for the eighth consecutive year, they have been named to the Accounting MOVE Project's 2022 Best Firms for Equity Leadership and 2022 Best Firms for Women. With women leading 42% of the firm, HBE is one of the 15 firms awarded with these honors nationwide. "We are committed to fostering an environment where all of our associates, regardless of gender, age, race, or other diversity, are able to thrive within the profession," stated Scott Becker, Managing Partner of HBE. "Through our core values centered on integrity, respect, and teamwork, we will continue to support and advance flexible leadership pathways built upon unique contributions and talents." The MOVE methodology investigates the factors proven to be essential for career success: Money, Opportunity, Vital supports, and Entrepreneurship. HBE emphasizes employment programs proven to retain mid-career women, including phased return to work for new parents, remote-work opportunities, work-life supports for busy season, and coaching to help managers lead teams based on productivity, not face time. About HBE LLP HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, specialty industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, business valuations, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, including current career opportunities, please visit www.hbecpa.com. About the Accounting MOVE Project Since 2010, the Accounting MOVE Project has measured and supported the advancement of women at accounting and consulting firms. MOVE is the only annual benchmarking project that both counts and advocates for women in the profession. Firms receive benchmarking reports based on the MOVE Project. The Equity Leadership list recognizes firms that have achieved that milestone through any combination of culture, programs, initiatives, and growth.