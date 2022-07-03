HBE Announces the Promotion of Brian M. Klintworth as Firm Partner HBE LLP, one of Nebraska's premier certified public accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce that Brian M. Klintworth, CPA, MT has been promoted to partner, effective June 13, 2022. Klintworth graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Business Administration degree with Emphasis in Accounting and Finance. He joined HBE in 2015 as an intern and shortly after began his career full-time as an Accountant. Throughout this time, he served as a trusted tax advisor to various businesses and clients, most recently as the firm's Tax Director. While at HBE, Klintworth earned his Master of Taxation in 2019 from the University of Denver - Sturm College of Law. Klintworth has been instrumental in growing the firm's tax preparation and consulting services. He specializes in Income Tax Preparation and Consulting, Specialized Tax Consulting, Reviews and Compilations, and Estate/Trust and Agriculture Specialty Groups. "Brian brings a wealth of technical expertise and professionalism in both the tax and consulting areas of our practice," said Scott Becker, Managing Partner. "He also has demonstrated a high level of commitment to our clients and the entire HBE team through his role as one of our tax practice leaders. We are pleased to welcome Brian into our partnership group and look forward to his ongoing leadership." In the community, Klintworth is a Mentor and Presenter at Academy Sessions for TeamMates Mentoring. He also serves as Chairman of CPE committee, Member of Taxation Committee, and Member of Accounting Careers Committee with the Nebraska Society of CPA's. In addition to Klintworth's partnership promotion, HBE also announces the following leadership promotions: Ashley Bell, CPA, promoted to Assurance Director Rose Pinkman,CPA, CPE promoted to Assurance Director Jared Abrahamson, CPA promoted to Tax Manager Emily Arrigo, CPA promoted to Assurance Manager Kendra Godbersen, CPA promoted to Tax Manager Derek Meyer, CPA promoted to Tax Manager Phillip Oman, CPA promoted to Tax Manager Sherrie Tepe, promoted to Outsourced Accounting Manager The addition of Klintworth brings HBE's total partner count to 16 with a staff over 100 total employees focused on serving clients in Nebraska and throughout the U.S. HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, niche industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, business valuations, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, please