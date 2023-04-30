Heart Ministry Center - FRESH FLORAL Patty Brown Elizabeth Grundman Rayna Pollock Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, healthcare and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization launched its second social enterprise, FRESH FLORAL, after recently acquiring Voila! Magdalene Blooms in Dundee. FRESH FLORAL is a specialty floral boutique that offers beautiful, unique arrangements for any occasion while supporting Heart Ministry Center. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.com and FreshFloralOmaha.com. Rayna Pollock has been named FRESH FLORAL director and oversees operations at the social enterprise. Rayna joined Heart Ministry Center's team in August 2020 as a Fresh Start facilitator and was later promoted to the Fresh Start Laundromat director. She has over 20 years of management experience and is from the north Omaha community. Patty Brown, ICPF has been named FRESH FLORAL operations coordinator. Throughout her 30-year career in the floral industry, Patty has developed a strong and unique line of industry experience ranging from small retail flower shops to major floral distribution service centers. Elizabeth Grundman has been named FRESH FLORAL design coordinator. A talented florist with over 20 years of experience, Elizabeth previously worked at Voila! for five years and has a first-hand knowledge of the area customers, day-to-day operations, and facilities utilization.