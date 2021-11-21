Heart Ministry Center Mark Dahir Linda Alsharif Kye Chumley Angie Grote Stephanie Heimann Markus D. Hines Paul Weishapl Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are compassion, community, accountability, and excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org. Mark Dahir was named the chief executive officer of the Heart Ministry Center in December 2020. He leads a team of 35 employees and has helped grow the organization's operating budget to $3 million. During his eight-year tenure at the Center, he has participated in roles including volunteer, relationship manager, operations director, Fresh Start director, associate executive director, and chief operations officer. Mark was previously a commercial banker of 15 years. Linda Alsharif has been named the director of A Way Forward at Heart Ministry Center. She directs the case management services since starting at the Center in August 2018. Linda holds a business degree and a law degree from University du Quebec a Montreal. She spent 15 years at home raising her two children then returned to school at Creighton University and obtained a bachelor's degree in social work. Kye Chumley has been named the food distribution director and Fresh Start director at Heart Ministry Center. Kye oversees food sourcing and distribution and also directs the Fresh Start Program which has had more than 90 graduates. He joined the Center in April 2021 and has experience as a behavioral health professional and trauma-informed coach and mentor in Omaha after growing up in South-Central Los Angeles. Angie Grote has been named the director of development and communications at Heart Ministry Center. She joined the organization in May 2021 and comes with 16 years of fundraising and communications experience. Angie holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications from Creighton University and a master's degree in communications from University of Nebraska at Omaha. Stephanie Heimann has been named the healthcare director at Heart Ministry Center. Stephanie oversees the healthcare services provided by the Monen Healthcare Clinic. She started in August 2020 and comes to the Center with 15 years of experience working in healthcare. Stephanie holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Methodist College. Markus D. Hines has been named the director of strategic partnerships and business development at Heart Ministry Center. Markus stewards relationships with community partners. He joined the Center in September 2020 as the food distribution director with over 20 years of management experience. Markus holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Bellevue University and associates degrees in general studies and in arts from South Mountain Community College. Paul Weishapl has been named laundromat director and marketing manager at Heart Ministry Center. Paul directs the operations of the Fresh Start Laundromat and also manages the social media channels and does graphic design. He has an associate's degree in graphic arts from the Creative Center and graduated from Heart Ministry Center's Fresh Start Program in May 2020.