Heart Ministry Center Haley Walker Jimmy Lee King Haley Walker has been named community outreach specialist at Heart Ministry Center. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications focused on public relations and advertising. She previously worked at Ameriprise Financial Services until she decided to stay home with her children. Since that time, Haley has kept busy raising her four children and volunteering in the community and at her children's school. Some of Haley's favorite things to do are cook, working out, travel, and just about anything outside. Jimmy Lee King has been promoted to food distribution director and oversees food sourcing, logistics, and distribution at Heart Ministry Center's Choice Food Distribution Program. Last year the program provided nearly 3.2 million pounds of food to 143,000 community members. Jimmy started as a Fresh Start Facilitator at Heart Ministry Center in 2022 and previously worked as the warehouse foreman at the Salvation Army. Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, healthcare and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization recently launched its second social enterprise, FRESH FLORAL, a specialty floral boutique that offers beautiful, unique arrangements for any occasion while supporting Heart Ministry Center. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org and FreshFloralOmaha.com.