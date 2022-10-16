Heart Ministry Center Daniel Alaniz Conor Berigan Charles Box Greg Glenn Dani Rae Rogers Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, healthcare and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are compassion, community, accountability, and excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org. Daniel Alaniz was promoted to Willing Partner director and is overseeing the team of navigators that partner with willing community members in need as they move toward self-sufficiency. He started his tenure at Heart Ministry Center as a navigator in March 2020. Daniel has been working in the human services field for eight years and is currently pursuing a degree in criminal justice with a minor in nonprofit management at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Conor Berigan was named health care director. He oversees health care services provided by the Monen Healthcare Clinic which includes medical, dental, vision, mental health, health and wellness, and physical and occupational therapy. He started in July 2022 and comes to the Heart Ministry Center with over 10 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector. Conor received his Bachelor's degree in nursing through Methodist College and a Bachelor's degree from Marquette University. Charles Box was named information technology manager and oversees all of Heart Ministry Center's IT operations. He started his tenure in August 2022 and comes to the Heart Ministry Center with over 15 years of management experience in information technology. Charles holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Greg Glenn was named volunteer coordinator in August 2022 and oversees Heart Ministry Center's robust volunteer program. Greg taught for two years at All Saints in Omaha before his forty-five years at Creighton Prep, as a history teacher. He earned a Bachelor's degree in history at Santa Clara University and a Master's degree in American history at the University of Notre Dame. Dani Rae Rogers was promoted to Fresh Start Program coordinator. Dani organizes services provided to participants in our Fresh Start Job Placement Program which is a holistic, intensive human resource training program that empowers participants to achieve a fresh start and sustain self-sufficiency. Dani started her career at Heart Ministry Center in July 2021 and came to the organization with valuable lived experience and a passion to help the marginalized community.
